Chinese Foreign Minister: Hong Kong Part Of China 'no Matter What'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on November 25 that Hong Kong is a part of China and added that it does not matter what happens in the elections. The crisis hit semi-autonomous Chinese territory is looking for a victory in community-level elections at the weekend. He said the final result is not yet out and asked to wait for it. He said Hong Kong will always remain part of China and a special administrative region of China.

The Foreign Minister added that any attempt to mess up Hong Kong or damage its stability and prosperity will have to face major consequences. The citizens of Hong Kong voted in large numbers and it is a clear message of public support to the Beijing backed government for the demands of a protest that has taken over the territory for months.

READ: People Of Hong Kong Hold Protest March Against Govt's Use Of Tear Gas

Hong Kong recorded increase in voter turnout

Hong Kong recorded an increase in voter turnout with 71.2 per cent of the city's 4.1 million registered voters casting their ballots by the time the polls closed, the figures sharply exceeded the 47 per cent turnout in the same election back in 2015. This election is the first election to be held in the country after massive protests broke out in the country against the government after it proposed a controversial extradition bill. The bill now stands withdrawn. Total turnout exceeded 2.94 million voters, a rate of 71 per cent, surpassing a record from the previous legislative council election in 2016 of about 1.47 million. A record 4.1 million people, including 400,000 new voters, signed up to cast ballots in the poll.

READ: Trump: Hong Kong Would Have Been Destroyed If Not For Me

Elections amid high political instability

A total of 1,090 candidates are contesting 452 seats. This is the first time that all the seats in the election have been contested after hundreds of pro-democracy candidates emerged during the recent unrest. More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Hong Kong during the months of demonstrations. The protests started in June over a now-abandoned extradition bill. However, it later escalated to include demands for democratic elections for the city’s leader and legislature, and an independent probe into alleged police brutality in suppressing the protests.

READ: Hong Kong Election A Referendum On Anti-government Protests

READ: Hong Kong Elections Record High Voter Turnout At 71.2% Amid Pro Democracy Protests