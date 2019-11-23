People Of Hong Kong Hold Protest March Against Govt's Use Of Tear Gas

On November 23, Hong Kong protestors marched to oppose the government's excessive use of violence against pro-democracy protests. Riot police have reportedly fired more than 9,000 rounds of tear gas since protests erupted in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in June. Police have come up with canisters from China and there is a rising fear among the people that the tear gas could release toxic chemicals. The government claimed that there was no evidence of any health or environment risks and has refused to reveal the chemicals in the tear gas.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Hong Kong would have been destroyed in 14 minutes by the Chinese forces if he would not have asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to not send the military against pro-democracy protestors in the semi-autonomous territory. The US President claimed that President Xi has a million troops standing outside Hong Kong and they are not going in only because he has asked them to exercise restraint.

China will make a blunder if Xi sends the military against pro-democracy protestors and it will further have a negative impact on its trade deal with the US. The US Congress passed the Hong Kong human rights bill on Wednesday, November 20, putting pressure on President Donald Trump as he tries not to escalate tensions with China amid the ongoing trade war. The House is trying to pass a bill that aims to protect human rights in Hong Kong by a 417-1 margin amid efforts to stop months-long of anti-government protests. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China, Geng Shuang said Beijing condemned and opposed the first bill known as the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Congress' move to pass the bills is beneficial for Trump who reportedly thinks having a trade deal with China would be seen as a victory, which will help him promote the 2020 election campaign.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 19, warned China that without a trade deal it may face more tariffs. He said if the US doesn't make a deal with China, imposition of higher tariffs is a possibility. Trump's latest remarks came as markets are watching signs of progress in the two economic superpowers. Tensions between both countries have escalated with the US and China pulling in billions of dollars in trade tariffs.

Experts say Trump's latest comments about increasing the taxes have left them doubtful. China has pushed the US to cut the tariffs imposed on its trade. Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told the media that tariff cut is an important condition for the agreement that is part of talks between the countries. American negotiators agreed to roll back penalties imposed in September on $112 billion of Chinese imports claimed Beijing in a statement last week. It was dismissed by Donald Trump a day later which created chaos in global markets. Yet Trump decided to postpone a planned tariff hike on $250 billion of Chinese goods after announcing the Phase 1 agreement on October 12. Financial officials from both countries have been negotiating the details of the agreement since then.

