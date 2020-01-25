Chinese President Xi Jinping Says Can 'win The Battle' Against Virus Epidemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said that his country can win the battle against the virus epidemic that has infected over 1,200 people across the country. This is his second public comment on the coronavirus crisis that has till now claimed 41 lives in China.

Will win the battle definitely

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee said that as long as they work together, have steadfast confidence, scientific prevention and cures and precise policies, they will definitely be able to win the battle, Chinese state media reported. The statement comes after Hong Kong on January 25 declared the virus as an 'emergency' and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan form 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference also announced that the schools in the city have been suspended until February 17.

The deadly SARS-like virus which has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 41 people, however, still does not constitute as a global emergency. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern citing that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency.

In an earlier report, WHO had confirmed that the SARS-like virus could be transmitted with people to people contact and the Chinese officials warned that the virus could mutate and spread further. In a bid to extend precautionary measures, China has also locked down 13 cities -- including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced to restrict car traffic in the city from January 26.