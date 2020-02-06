Chinese Student Lies At Immigration, Sneaks Into Australia Despite Coronavirus Ban

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, a Chinese student sneaked into Australia from the mainland by lying to immigration authorities. As a part of the precautionary measures, several countries have imposed travel bans on people travelling from China to contain the spread of the novel virus. The student whose name is reportedly Xiao K had confessed putting thousands in danger of being infected by lying that he returned from Hong Kong.

Read - Couple Attends Wedding Reception Via Video Conferencing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In fact, Xiao had flown to Sydney from the coronavirus-hit China where the pathogen has now claimed at least 560 lives with nearly 27,300 confirmed cases. The Australian government had barred any passenger who has either left China or passed through the country, from entering Australia. However, Xiao not only lied to authorities but also reportedly boasted about fleeing the mainland on text messages.

Read - 640 Indians Evacuated From Coronavirus-hit China In Complex Operation: MEA

13 confirmed virus cases in Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that there are currently 13 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the country including three who have been discharged from the hospital. Moreover, 35 additional Australian nationals will be repatriated from the epicentre of the outbreak, the Chinese city of Wuhan. The evacuees will be flown out on New Zealand's evacuation plane to Auckland and then will be transferred to an isolated camp on the remote Australian territory of Christmas Island.

The epidemic which has now spread globally was also declared as a Global Health Emergency by the World Health Organisation. Belgium recently also confirmed its first case of coronavirus and WHO has also developed a global strategic preparedness and response plan to outline the measures that the international community can provide to support all affected countries. The organisation is also working with the travel industry to discuss its risks and precautionary measures.

WHO is working with the travel and tourism industry to discuss real and perceived risks experienced in the industry, measures put in place for customers and employees, and challenges faced due to the #2019nCoV



WHO Situation Report 5 February 2020 https://t.co/K6x3dHedI9 pic.twitter.com/aHTxbOeYUP — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 5, 2020

Read - Coronavirus Scare Hits Kerala's Tourism Sector, Triggers Wave Of Cancellations

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Virus Evacuees Arrive On Christmas Island