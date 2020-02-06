Chinese Woman Scares Off Alleged Sexual Assaulter By Claiming To Have Coronavirus

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, a Chinese woman reportedly foiled the attempt of an alleged sexual assaulter by claiming to have Coronavirus and that she had just returned from Wuhan, which has been identified as the epicentre of the spread. The suspect named by the police as 25-year-old Xiao, broke into the victim's bedroom at night in the city of Jingshan, close to Wuhan.

After breaking in, Xiao reportedly tried to launch a sexual assault on the victim, who was alone at her apartment. According to her testament to the police, the woman reportedly yelled that she had just returned from Wuhan and was put under self-quarantine, while she tried to push Xiao away.

Suspect robbed the victim instead

She told the police the suspect attacked her and attempted to strangle her neck when she let out a cough that frightened him. The suspect then robbed her of Rs 31,471 and fled from her house.

The entire incident was later revealed by Jingsham Public Security Bureau in a social media post on February 3. The police also stated that the suspect had left his home on the same night without any money, therefore described his intention of robbing. After Xiao left the victim' bedroom, she reportedly called the police officials who then launched the manhunt. The investigating officers reportedly met with several challenges as all the residents in the vicinity were wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.

According to international reports, Xiao, accompanied by his father later turned himself in and confessed his crime out of guilt. He is currently in detention.

The coronavirus spread has sparked fears among people all over the world. With the World Health Organisation's declaration of the epidemic as a global health emergency, they have also advised the people to refrain from panicking.

