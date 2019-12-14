The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chinese Woman Swallows 30-cm-long Tube While Using It To Throw Up To Lose Weight

Rest of the World News

A 22-year-old woman accidentally swallowed a 30 centimetres long tube. The woman identified as Xiao Lu was using the tube to throw up for weight loss.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chinese

In a strange incident in China, a 22-year-old woman accidentally swallowed a 30 centimetres long tube. The woman identified as Xiao Lu was using the tube to throw up for weight loss. The woman told the doctors that she bought the tube online and she has been using it to lose weight.

Read: Doctors Remove Two Live Leeches From Man's Nose After He Complained Of Cough

Doctors remove 30 cm tube

At first, the woman lied to the doctors and told them that she swallowed a drinking straw. However, when the doctor performed oesophagal radiology on the woman, he found out that it was not a drinking straw but a tubular body that was 1.9 centimetres in width and about 30 centimetres in length. The woman later admitted that she was lying about the straw and told the truth to the doctor. 

Read: Doctors Remove World's Largest Kidney Weighing 7.4 Kg At Delhi Hospital

Xiao Lu told the doctors that she had been using the method for quite some time and it got stuck inside her oesophagus accidentally. Doctors said that the tube was inside her stomach touching the stomach wall, while the other end was near her voice box. After removing the tube successfully, the doctor performed gastroscopy on the woman which revealed that she had ulcers in her stomach and oesophagus. The woman is still in the hospital and will be discharged once she is deemed fit by the doctors.  

Read: Indian Doctors Removed 53 Stones From Salivary Duct Of Iraqi Woman

Losing weight by throwing up can cause multiple damages to the body such as bleeding, involuntary movements of limbs and unconsciousness, said Zhang Hanyu, deputy chief doctor at Beijing Friendship Hospital where the woman was admitted. Recently, a 36-year-old man was admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS hospital after he accidentally swallowed his toothbrush while cleaning his throat on the advice of a quack. Doctors at AIIMS successfully removed the toothbrush without any surgical procedure. The 12-cm-long toothbrush was removed by performing an endoscopy, a procedure in which a snare was used to pull it out from the upper abdomen.

Read: Saudi, Other Gulf Nations Deem Pak Medical Degrees Ineligible; Sack Doctors With MS, MD Degrees: Reports
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST