Chinese Woman With No Prior Symptoms Infects Five Relatives With Coronavirus

A 20-year-old woman from Wuhan has reportedly infected five of her relatives without depicting any symptoms of Coronavirus infection. The case offers an insight into the claims made by the scientists that an asymptomatic individual was capable of transmitting the novel COVID 19, further spreading the contagion, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, Meiyun Wang, a medical practitioner at People’s Hospital of Zhengzhou University revealed in a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that the woman had travelled 400 miles from Wuhan, in Hubei Province to Anyang in Henan province on January 10th. He further added that the woman had fallen sick upon arrival and was quarantined by the doctors who ran tests on her for the deadly virus.

Wang told the media that the woman who contracted the COVID 19 virus was initially tested negative and showed no apparent symptoms of any chronic illness. As of February 11, she had already infected five of her relatives who developed sure symptoms of Coronavirus, unlike the transmitter.

Read South Korea Confirms 142 More Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Rises To 346

Read Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy Reports Second Death As Virus Spreads

He further revealed that the 20-year old’s CT scan, in fact, showed no signs of respiratory or pneumonia-like symptoms. Wang added that the woman had spread the virus without projecting sure signs of contracting the disease first.

Asymptomatic individual can infect another

Scientists published the case as evidence in a research study and concluded that an asymptomatic individual could infect another with Coronavirus resulting in further spread of the disease, reports said. They warned that the findings indicated that curbing the global contagion of the disease could be significantly challenging for the world.

As per reports, some countries like South Korea and Iran are struggling to isolate their index cases of the Coronavirus. This has sparked fears that the Wuhan virus might spread more rapidly than anticipated as the global confirmed cases continue to soar unabated.

Read Coronavirus Outbreak Has Not Reached Its Peak: Xi Jinping's Party

Read Iran Now Says 5 Dead Out Of 28 Infected With New Coronavirus