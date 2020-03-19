Chrissy Teigen Calls Melania Trump ‘wifebot’, Slams Her For Not Doing Enough For COVID-19

American model and television personality, Chrissy Teigen recently in a tweet slammed Melania Trump and called her a ‘wifebot’ for not doing enough during the coronavirus crisis. Teigen targeted the first lady after the former decided to promote a White House tennis pavilion on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Teigen also took a dig at US President Donald Trump and called him ‘loser wimp’.

Teigen wrote, “Has Melania even thought about doing something with her be best s*** during these times? I see regular a** awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f*** a tennis gazebo is”.

She added, “ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude a** jacket”.

While taking a dig at Donald Trump, Teigen wrote, “I expect Donald to be a do nothing f****** loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best”.

Teigen takes a dig at Ivanka

On March 17, Teigen also criticised Donald Trump’s first daughter, Ivanka Trump over the lack of coronavirus tests available. Ivanka, who is also the White House adviser, recently posted about social distancing along with a throwback photo of the indoor campout. The caption of the post read, “Staying home today with kids? Plan a living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms or a rolling rack to create a tent. Plan a menu together and ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads ... whatever you enjoy”.

Teigen, while criticising the lack of coronavirus taste kits, said, “After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have COVID test”. In another follow-up tweet, Teigen also wrote, “Also that’s a clothing rack but yeah America only understands ‘taped together brooms’”.

Meanwhile, the Trump family has been sharing several coronavirus-related updates. While Donald Trump has begun to encourage US citizens to practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings, Melania Trump, on the other hand, thanked the medical personnel and encouraged people to connect with their ‘loved ones’ via email or FaceTime. Ivanka Trump is also continuing to self-isolate after coming into contact with an Australian official who tested positive for the disease.

