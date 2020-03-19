Melania Trump To Appear In Public Health PSAs On Coronavirus

White House has reportedly said in a statement on March 18 that the First Lady Melania Trump will appear in a series of public service announcements (PSAs) to communicate "the most important ways in which Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk". According to the reports, the White House said that it will be collaborating with the AdCouncil, media networks and digital platforms.

Other prominent administration officials who will appear in the PSAs are Surgeon General Jerome M Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx.

If you are healthy, please consider donating blood to help save lives! The @RedCross is taking extraordinary precautions to ensure the environment is safe. https://t.co/d8CW19XbEj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 18, 2020

If we support one another through this challenging time, America will come out stronger in the end. Great suggestions from @usnews on ways people can help their communities while still being safe & healthy through social distancing. pic.twitter.com/kzUI4yo7eO — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 18, 2020

As per the international media reports, the First Lady tweeted on Wednesday asking the healthy Americans to "consider donating blood to help save lives." She reportedly added that the Red Cross is taking adequate precautions to make sure the environment is safe.

Nearly 1000 new cases

Meanwhile, with New York in complete lockdown, the state Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced 1008 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, as per international reports. In total, New York City alone has reported 1339 cases. The Governor further added that 108 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus' agreed with Cuomo on Tuesday, saying, "We’re both doing a really great job and we’re coordinating things”. He added that a “hotspot” of virus transmission in New York is “not the fault of anybody”.

On Monday, Trump had lashed out at Cuomo on Twitter, stating “Cuomo of New York has to ‘do more’,” to which Cuomo hit back tweeting, “Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corps of Engineers and I’ll take it from there.”



Closing the United States borders, Trump announced on Wednesday that the country will be losing the border with Canada by mutual consent, at a White House press conference. Moreover, Trump has also invoked he was invoking the Defense Production Act with the FEMA active at level 1, across the nation. The Defense Production Act of 1950, a Korean War-era law reportedly authorises the president to take action to force the American industry to ramp up production of critical equipment and supplies such as ventilators, respirators and protective gear for health care workers.

