Christmas Special: Top Songs And Jingles To Put You In Festive Mood

The celebration which takes place on December 25 every year is incomplete without songs and jingles. Here, take a look at all the songs and jingles which have won hearts for decades.

"Jingle Bells"

All I want for Christmas is you is a song recorded by American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey. She co-wrote and co-produced it with Walter Afanasieff for her fourth studio album and a first-holiday album, Merry Christmas in 1994.

A Pentatonix Christmas was released in 2016 by American Cappella group Pentatonix. It is their fifth studio album. A Holly Jolly Christmas was written by Johnny Marks and most famously performed by Burl Ives. The song has since become one of the Top 25 most-performed holiday songs written by ASCAP members, for the first five years of the 21st century.

Wonderful Christmas Time was released in 2018 and performed by Diana Ross and London Symphony Orchestra.

Jingle Bell Rock was composed by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe and sung by Bobby Helms. It was released in 1957 by Helms.

Santa Tell Me is a song recorded by American singer Ariana Grande. It was written by Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. The song was released worldwide on November 24, 2014.

Last Christmas is a song by English pop duo Wham!, released on Epic Records in December 1984. It was written and produced the same year by George Michael, and has been covered by many artists since its original release.

Let It Snow, is a song written by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne in July 1945. It was written in Hollywood, California during a heatwave as Cahn and Styne imagined cooler conditions.

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town is a Christmas song, written by John Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie and was first sung on Eddie Cantor's radio show in November 1934.

Jingle Bells is one of the best known and commonly sung American songs in the world. It was written by James Lord Pierpont and published under the title "One Horse Open Sleigh" in the autumn of 1857.

O Christmas Tree is a song by Aretha Franklin. Based on a German folk song O Tannenbaum, it became associated with the traditional Christmas tree by the early 20th century and sung as a Christmas carol.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas is Christman carol whose popularity can be attributed to the Bristol-based composer, conductor and organist Arthur Warrel.

Joy to the World is a popular Christmas carol written by Isaac Watts. As of the late 20th century, it was the most-published Christmas hymn in North America.

Silent Night called Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht in German is a popular Christmas carol, composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria.

Christmas In Heaven was performed by Scotty McCreery for his album Christmas with Scotty McCreery which was released in 2012.

