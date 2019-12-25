PM Modi Extends Christmas Greetings, Says 'Jesus Inspires Millions Across The World'

On the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his warm wishes to all the people around the world. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that the noble thoughts of Jesus are remembered by each one of us.

'Jesus Christ epitomised the spirit of service and compassion'

Merry Christmas!



We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering.



His teachings inspire millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the nation of the festival of Christmas.

Merry Christmas to everyone who are celebrating the Festival. May this festival further strengthens the bonds of amity and peace in our society. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2019

President and Vice President's Christmas wishes

Earlier on Tuesday President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of Christmas. In a message, President Kovind said, “On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my greetings to all my fellow citizens of India and abroad, especially to my Christian brothers and sisters.”

"We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ whose life has been an inspiration to the humanity to follow the message of love, compassion and fraternity. Today, when the world finds itself tormented by strife, hatred and violence, his words and deeds have the power to heal wounds and show the way out. Let us today reaffirm our resolve to walk on the path he has shown and create a kinder and more egalitarian society," he added.

Extending his wishes, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that the story of Jesus Christ is a saga of truth, love, and hope. He added that Christ embraced humanity with all its flaws and imperfections and loved them unconditionally.

He said, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Jesus Christ is believed to be the Son of God who was born on earth to heal humanity. His story is a saga of truth, love and hope."

