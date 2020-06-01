Bulgarian-born Artist Christo Who Famously Wrapped Landmarks Dies At 84

Bulgarian-born artist, Christo Javacheff died on May 31 of natural causes at him home in New York City at the age of 84. The artist that escaped the Communist rule in Bulgaria in 1957 was known for his works that focused on wrapping famous landmark buildings with temporary installations. Christo spent most of his life working on projects with his wife Jeanne Claude, who was also an artist and died in 2009.

Read: Roosevelt Taylor, 82, Safety On Bears' 1963 Title Team, Dies

"Christo passed away today, on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) is still on track for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021," the official website of the artists said in a statement.

Read: Veteran Lyricist Yogesh Gaur Who Penned 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye' Dies At 77

To be completed artwork

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, a project for Paris, was conceived in 1962 and will be on view for 16 days from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, October 3, 2021. The Arc de Triomphe will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of recyclable polypropylene fabric in silvery blue, and 7,000 meters of red rope. The project was initially planned for fall 2020 but was postponed keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Eddie Sutton, Hall Of Fame Basketball Coach, Dies At 84

"In 1961, three years after they met in Paris, Christo and Jeanne-Claude began creating works of art in public spaces. One of their projects was to wrap a public building. At the time, Christo, who was renting a small room near the Arc de Triomphe, made several studies of a project there, including, in 1962, a photomontage of the Arc de Triomphe wrapped, seen from the Avenue Foch. In the 1970s and 1980s, Christo created a few additional studies. Almost 60 years later, the project will finally be concretized," the website said about the project.

Read: Jerry Sloan, Coaching Great Of Jazz Glory Days, Dies At 78