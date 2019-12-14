Climate Activists Disappointed, Pressure Mounts On Big Countries At UN Summit In Madrid

As the two-week United Nations climate summit came to an end on December 13, the big polluting countries faced last-ditch of pressure from the smaller nations urging the former to commit to fighting the climate emergency. Reportedly, the negotiators battled with words during the early hours of December 14 to salvage results from the Madrid summit.

The discussions among the world leaders mired in interlocking disputes over how to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement of global warming. Chile, who presided over the talks, had tried to inject a note of optimism. However, the climate activists expressed their disappointment with the developments made through 'talk' but no 'action'.

Read - UN Climate Talks In Limbo As Rifts Among Countries Remain

The director of the International Institute for Environment and Development, Andrew Norton reportedly said that the fate of the Paris Agreement is 'in the balance'. However, fast-growing economies including China, Brazil are still unprepared to take stern steps against climate change and unveil their goals.

Reportedly, the observers believe that the reason behind the reluctance of these countries is the fear that they might have to bear the cost of emissions cuts which should be taken care of by the rich.

Read - Obama Says Paris Climate Deal Is Still The Way Forward

Breaking financial deadlocks

The European Union has agreed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at a summit in Brussels. Most vulnerable developing countries are pushing for a more ambitious statement of intent.

During the 14-day summit in Madrid, the leaders held meetings in small groups in order to break the deadlocks over the financial aid for states most vulnerable to the climate emergency and the rules which govern carbon-emitting markets.

Mohamed Nasr, Chair of the Africa bloc of negotiators, reportedly said that there is still a 'very big question' on the commitment of the parties to the Paris Agreement. Progress on the issues related to finance and market rules would eventually deliver a better outcome, indicating governments are ready to honour the Paris deal.

The climate activists, on the other hand, remain unsatisfied with the developments made in the climate summits. A prominent member of the group, Extinction Rebellion said that there have been 'only talks' for the last 25 years, however, the global emissions are still on the rise.

Read - Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, Calls Her 'a Cranky Kid'

Read - Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Says Climate Change Affecting Farmers

(With agency inputs)