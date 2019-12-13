The Debate
The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, Calls Her 'a Cranky Kid'

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel took to her social media account to hit out at Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg by claiming that Greta doesn't 'walk the talk' like her

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to dish out her disapproval of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's campaign on climate change. Rangoli's latest dig is aimed at the youth climate activist Greta Thunberg who has been in the news for her radical efforts for global climate change as she reportedly often leads weekly school strikes in her country as a part of a growing movement for climate change. Greta has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Rangoli Chandel's tweets speak about the lack of resolve in Thunberg's words as she points out the fact that the 16-year-old teenager has been skipping school to create nothing but drama.

Take a look at her tweets:

 Read | Rangoli Chandel hits out at 'movie mafia' again as Kangana's 'Manikarnika' heads to Japan

Twitterati hits back

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg has been recently named Person of the Year for 2019 by a leading global publication. Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year. Soon after Rangoli's tweets surfaced online, netizens responded to them by lashing out at Chandel in support of Greta Thunberg. 

Take a look at the backlash:

Read | Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at 'fake glamour', calls Kangana true artist by sharing video 

Read | Rangoli Chandel lashes out at Deepika over Judgemental Hai Kya 

Read | Rangoli Chandel trolls Alia Bhatt for leaving with the trophy before the award show began

 

 

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
