Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, Calls Her 'a Cranky Kid'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to dish out her disapproval of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's campaign on climate change. Rangoli's latest dig is aimed at the youth climate activist Greta Thunberg who has been in the news for her radical efforts for global climate change as she reportedly often leads weekly school strikes in her country as a part of a growing movement for climate change. Greta has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Rangoli Chandel's tweets speak about the lack of resolve in Thunberg's words as she points out the fact that the 16-year-old teenager has been skipping school to create nothing but drama.

Take a look at her tweets:

Many great beings incessantly working for the welfare of humanity but world hails a cranky kid as the ultimate environmentalist 😂😂 https://t.co/Bx7n7dzdwC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 13, 2019

Read | Rangoli Chandel hits out at 'movie mafia' again as Kangana's 'Manikarnika' heads to Japan

Only thing Greta successfully managed to do is to skip school, only drama and no results, my life is very simple... WALK THE TALK 🙏NO WALK NO TALK PLEASE 😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 13, 2019

Twitterati hits back

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg has been recently named Person of the Year for 2019 by a leading global publication. Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year. Soon after Rangoli's tweets surfaced online, netizens responded to them by lashing out at Chandel in support of Greta Thunberg.

Take a look at the backlash:

Your sister ran away from studies to become an actress so why she can't skip school to become an influencer? — zeeshan butt (@BHumbleNotAngry) December 13, 2019

Read | Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at 'fake glamour', calls Kangana true artist by sharing video

Greta is better than you that she had put her concern before the entire world, and not like you who just wasting time and abusing the rightdoers for the sake of your sister.. — Gopi Krishna Sood (@GopiSood) December 13, 2019

Read | Rangoli Chandel lashes out at Deepika over Judgemental Hai Kya

Just because you want to praise one human being doesn’t mean you have defame the other. What have you done except promoting negativity? — Ranjodh (@iranjodh) December 13, 2019

Read | Rangoli Chandel trolls Alia Bhatt for leaving with the trophy before the award show began

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.