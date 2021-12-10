Climate Change ‘aggravating Factor' For Instability, Conflict And Terrorism, Says UN Chief

Calling climate change an “aggravating factor” for instability, war, as well as terrorism, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday urged the members of the UN Security Council to address and tackle the issue in an integrated manner in order to build a positive circle of peace, resilience, and sustainable development. The UN chief, while speaking at a Security Council meeting, highlighted that deterioration in the environment allows armed forces to expand their influence and use resources for their benefit. He further emphasised the need of incorporating climate concerns in conflict prevention efforts.

“Climate change is not the source of all ills, but it has a multiplier effect and is an aggravating factor for instability, conflict and terrorism”, Guterres said. During a discussion on Security in the Context of Terrorism and Climate Change, the UN chief clarified how terror organisation Daesh, which is also called ISIL, has abused water shortages issues and taken control of water facilities to impose its will upon populations in Iraq and Syria. Guterres emphasised that the places most susceptible to climate change are also burdened by instability, poverty, poor governance, and the threat of terrorism.

The regions most vulnerable to the climate crisis often also suffer from insecurity, poverty & the scourge of terrorism.



Today I urged the Security Council to address these challenges in an integrated manner to create the conditions for peace, resilience & development. pic.twitter.com/B9jgMhILl4 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 9, 2021

Furthermore, Guterres emphasised on the importance of his newly proposed "New Agenda of Peace," which was included in the seminal report 'Our Common Agenda', outlining a comprehensive perspective of global security. Furthermore, the UN Secretary-General highlighted the perspective and identified five points in which the council should act.

The five points pitched by UN chief for global security

According to the UN chief, firstly, the council must prioritise prevention and acknowledge the underlying sources of insecurity. "Conflicts and terrorism do not take place in a vacuum," Guterres said, adding that it is rather the result of poverty, violations of human rights, and inadequate governance, addressing inequality requires long-term peace. He called council members to safeguard the most vulnerable individuals and communities, invest more in human development, promote inclusive administration and elevate the opinions of women and youth.

In his second point, Guterres said that there must be an immediate increase in the investment in adaptation and resilience. He called on the affluent countries to uphold their pledge to pay at least $100 billion annually to the developing nations for climate action while referring to the latest UN COP26 Climate Conference. While talking about the third point, the UN chief stated that improved analysis and early warning systems are required. Understanding and predicting the downstream consequences of climate change, all measures to encourage peace and security are needed to be strengthened, he added.

Stressing on the fourth point, he appealed to the governments to make the most of on-the-ground experience while leveraging regional and international partners' political, technological, and financial resources. Lastly, he asserted that combating terrorism and violence in the face of climate change necessitates long-term commitment. He requested the council to offer "predictable funding guaranteed by assessed contributions".

(Image: AP)