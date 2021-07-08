Climate Change Forcing Male Dragonflies To Lose The Colour Of Their Wings: Study

Climate change has drastically impacted the world we live in. From geography to biodiversity, every bit of it is experiencing rapid and alarming changes. According to a study published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a group of researchers has found that male dragonflies and damselflies are displaying pigmentation changes on their wings as a survival strategy against extreme climate change. The study also reports, change in rainfall pattern and increase or decrease in temperature are directly affecting breeding areas of these insects.

A team of researchers under the guidance of Micheal Moore, a postdoctoral fellow with the Living Earth Collaborative, Washington University, have studied the wing composition of over 3000 dragonflies to observe the changes in pigmentation. As a result, they observed the differential wing colouration when exposed to altering warm and cold temperatures. A focused group of 10 species displayed worrying changes in their wing colour composition, Moore informed.

'Less wing pigmentation'

According to Moore's statement on findings, male dragonflies tended to evolve less wing pigmentation when subjected to warmer temperatures. These insects already have black patches on their wings which help them to determine mates and immediate rivals. However, these same patches could contribute to a rise in body temperature when it absorbs sunlight. This could lead the dragonfly to overheat up to 2 degrees Celsius more than the standard amount. As our planet is expected to eventually display a rapid increase in temperature, it is more likely that the dragonflies lose pigmentation to adapt to the change, Moore concluded.

'Shorter life-span'

Earlier in a study conducted in Sri Lanka, researchers found that increases in global temperatures have left thousand of species of dragonflies and damselflies vulnerable. Unfavourable conditions have to lead to a shorter life span and lower chances of reproduction. According to Sri Lankan author of 'Field Guide to the Dragonflies and Damselflies' and researcher of faunal biodiversity Amila Prasanna Sumanapala, the reduced amphibious cycle has affected the insects' capabilities to adapt to nature. Changes in rainfall patterns have increases mortality among the species. The current priority is to preserve these endemic odonates from extinction, he concluded.

(Image input: Unsplash)