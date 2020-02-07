Climate Change Is Causing Bumblebees To Disappear, Says Study

A recent study showed that the population of bumblebees is sharply decreasing in North America and Europe due to the adverse impacts of climate change. Bumblebees play a crucial role as pollinators for flowers and some agricultural crops. This specific kind of bees of the genus Bombus are becoming extinct and are no longer found in Canada. As per the National Geographic reports, these have become endangered in the US. Bombus is the only extant group in the tribe Bombini. The study was published in the journal, Science which found that bumblebees have become less abundant in areas due to rising temperatures.

Climate change is main factor for decline in numbers

The researchers studied the abundance of 66 bumblebee species across US and Europe. The population of the bees were found to be 17 per cent less as compared to early 20th century in Europe. Leader of Peter Soroye, said that climate change is the primary reason in drop of bumblebees' number. Another doctoral student at the University of Ottawa, Soroye told the National Geographic that the decline in numbers was linked to the species being “pushed beyond temperatures” they previously did not have to tolerate. The widespread disappearance of the bees from several regions may have two possibilities, either they have moved somewhere else or may have perished.

Social media influencer to help bees

B is the latest to become a social media influencer on Instagram and is trying to save the bee community before they go extinct on planet earth. The influencer first appeared on in the month of April with an aim to become the most followed influencer and converting its followers into money in order to save the species of bees. According to reports, the account has already amassed more than 225000 followers on Instagram.

B's motive is to have several companies pay it money in order to have their products featured on the account with all the generated funds being used to save the bees. From the pictures posted on the account, B could be witnessed posting selfies in exotic locations in different parts of the world.

