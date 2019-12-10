US Man Registers A Swarm Of Bees As Emotional Support Animals

David Keller from Prescott Valley in the state of Arizona has made quite a stir on the internet by registering his swarm of bees as his service pet. David believes that a lot of people were using the system of restoring an emotional support animal incorrectly and he decided to register his bees to make a point and it worked.

The service animal is a swarm of bees

Keller, while speaking to local media, said that he believed that the process of registering was too easy and while a lot of people thought it was hilarious but an equal number of people were upset. Keller added that one day he had seen a service dog that was obviously untrained and that incident motivated him to do what he did. Keller said that he was able to ascertain that the dog he saw was not trained because the dog in question was pulling his owner to a parking lot.

According to experts, the site that Keller had used to register his swarm of bees is one of many that make the application process too easy. Jaymie Cardin, a professional service dog trainer, stated that these sites make registering a service animal so easy that it's very silly. All one has to do is go and pay some money and they will be provided with a piece of paper with their pets name on it. She added that evaluating a service animal's behaviour is a better way to tell if the animal is really a service animal.

Not all animals can be trained to become service animals, according to federal law in the United States only dogs and miniature horses can be used as service dogs. But the easy method in which people can obtain a service animal registration has made people believe that all animals can be service animals when they cannot.

