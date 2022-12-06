Combating Terrorism & Connectivity With Central Asia Is India's Top Priority: NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Tuesday flagged the persistence of terrorist networks in the Central Asian region, especially in Afghanistan, and emphasised setting countering terror financing as a priority for India along with other nations of the region. NSA Doval was addressing the inaugural meeting of National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils when he stated, "Financing is the lifeblood of terrorism and countering terrorism should be an equal priority for all of us."

NSA Ajit Doval attended the meeting with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He further stated, "Afghanistan is an important issue concerning us all." The Indian NSA further cited India's concerns, objectives, immediate priority and way forward as "similar to many of those around the table."

NSA asks the attendees to bar terror financing

Underlining the common interest of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia, NSA Doval further highlighted India's concerns about the persistence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan, despite a 20-year-long campaign by the US military aimed at neutralising the terror networks from the root. India's Ministry of Home Affairs recognises a 106 Kilometers long border with Afghanistan as part of its claim over the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) region, known as the Durand line.

Meanwhile, NSA Doval maintained that countering terror financing networks should be "an equal priority for all of us," including Turkmenistan, which was represented at the meeting with its ambassador to India. The National Security Advisor further requested Central Asian nations to call on all United Nations members to fulfil responsibilities and obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terror conventions. He gave the highest priority to the region noting that Central Asia is India's extended neighbourhood while citing civilizational linkages to the nation.

The meeting follows the first summit in January 2022 between India's PM Narendra Modi and the presidents of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. NSA Doval revealed the India-Central Asia Summit held in January this year to be the basis of the latest meeting. He further cited a great churn in international relations and uncertainty about the future.

India ready to undertake regional development

Highlighting another priority of India as connectivity with Central Asian countries, NSA Doval stated that the country stood "ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region." "While expanding connectivity it is important to ensure that the initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory," he added.

Meanwhile, during the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders in attendance had agreed to institutionalise the Summit mechanism by deciding to hold it every two years. They also agreed on regular meetings of Foreign, Trade, and Culture Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Council to establish the groundwork for the Summit meetings. Furthermore, an India-Central Asia Secretariat is set to be established in New Delhi to support the new mechanism.