Comparing Imran Khan's Ramzan & Easter Wishes Amid Covid Exposes Pakistan's Discrimination

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's hypocrisy against the country's religious minorities stood exposed in the eyes of his own citizens after he extended Ramzan greetings

Ramadan

Pakistan Prime Minister's hypocrisy against the country's religious minorities stood exposed even in the eyes of his own citizens after he extended Ramzan greetings without making any request to the people to adhere to social distancing norms and pray at home this time keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic - sharply in contrast to the Christian Easter celebration. 

A comparison of Imran Khan's Ramzan tweet to his greetings on Easter a few weeks ago where he had strongly urged the 2 percent minority of Christians to celebrate Easter at home abiding by 'national safety protocols' lays his double-standards bare, and brings to light the plight of minorities in the neighbouring nation. This comes after the Pakistan government has permitted congregational prayers in Mosques for the month.

Imran Khan's Ramzan wish:

And here's his Easter greeting:

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Government for allowing congregational prayers in the Mosques and for sending out "mixed messages". In an interview with a British broadcaster, Bhutto said that Imran Khan's logic and reasoning to change the restrictions which were already in place are beyond comprehension.

Several countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have stopped congregational prayers. In several Arab countries, the azan (call for prayer) has been amended and now it urges people to pray in their homes.

Pakistan on Thursday reported 253 deaths from novel Coronavirus while the total number of cases surged to 11,940. 

