Comparing Imran Khan's Ramzan & Easter Wishes Amid Covid Exposes Pakistan's Discrimination

Pakistan Prime Minister's hypocrisy against the country's religious minorities stood exposed even in the eyes of his own citizens after he extended Ramzan greetings without making any request to the people to adhere to social distancing norms and pray at home this time keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic - sharply in contrast to the Christian Easter celebration.

A comparison of Imran Khan's Ramzan tweet to his greetings on Easter a few weeks ago where he had strongly urged the 2 percent minority of Christians to celebrate Easter at home abiding by 'national safety protocols' lays his double-standards bare, and brings to light the plight of minorities in the neighbouring nation. This comes after the Pakistan government has permitted congregational prayers in Mosques for the month.

Imran Khan's Ramzan wish:

Ramazan Mubarak to Muslims across the world. We in Pakistan must use this holy month to ask Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor & vulnerable in our society. We as a nation have been elite-centric in our policies, with no thought for these people, incl in the pandemic — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2020

When we sought a total lockdown without thinking about the consequences for the daily wage earners, the street vendors, the labourers, all of whom face poverty & hunger for themselves & their families. May Allah forgive us our sin of neglecting our dispossessed & poor citizens. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2020

Let us also resolve as a nation, in this holy month of Ramazan, to lift our marginalised citizens out of poverty & mainstream them as our Prophet PBUH did in the world's first welfare state - Riyasat-i- Madina - and as China has done in lifting 700 m people out of poverty. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2020

And here's his Easter greeting:

Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020

Hypocrisy galore. Couldn't tell the people to pray at home for Ramzan, while lectured the 2% to stay and pray at home on Easter. https://t.co/xe9csw14t7 pic.twitter.com/dNi1Mo30hU — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Government for allowing congregational prayers in the Mosques and for sending out "mixed messages". In an interview with a British broadcaster, Bhutto said that Imran Khan's logic and reasoning to change the restrictions which were already in place are beyond comprehension.

Several countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have stopped congregational prayers. In several Arab countries, the azan (call for prayer) has been amended and now it urges people to pray in their homes.

Pakistan on Thursday reported 253 deaths from novel Coronavirus while the total number of cases surged to 11,940.

