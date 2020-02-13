Condition Of Coronavirus-infected Indians On Quarantined Japanese Ship Improving: Embassy

The condition of two Indian crew members infected by the novel Coronavirus on board of cruise ship off the Japanese coast is stable and improving, the Indian embassy in Japan said on Thursday. Despite the improvement, Indians trapped onboard revealed that they are scared as the virus is taking a toll on their health. According to international media, nearly 1,355 have died and over 60,016 have been infected with the deadly Coronavirus in mainland China.

Sonali Thakkar, 24, from Mumbai, who is part of the security team onboard the cruise ship, told an American news channel that she and her colleague became ill with a headache, cough, and fever two days ago. She has been asked by her supervisor to stop working and she is currently staying in her cabin in isolation.

"We all are really scared and tense": Thakkar

"I'm not eating very well and have been having fevers. We all are really scared and tense," she told the American TV channel in a Skype call on Wednesday. Thakkar said that there are some crew members whose job it is to serve food to the isolated passengers and those on the security team who had been working around infected people.

"And then we all eat together. There are many places where we all are together, not separated from each other. Especially when we sit in the same mess hall and eat together, the place where it can spread very fast. There are many more crew members who have been isolated to their cabins who are not even being tested yet," she added.

The Indian national is currently in a medical facility under quarantine as per the Japanese health protocol, an Indian Embassy official told International media. He further said that the Embassy has established contact with the doctors treating them and was told that their condition has been improving.

He also revealed that they will be put to another round of tests in the coming few days and on the basis od the results, they will be treated further. Japanese authorities have confirmed that 218 passengers have been infected with a deadly virus on the ship.

