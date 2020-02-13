The Debate
Video Of Elderly Chinese Couple Infected With Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed

Rest of the World News

With China reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, a heartbreaking video of an elderly Chinese couple infected with the virus has gone viral on social media.

Video

With China reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, a heartbreaking video of an elderly Chinese couple infected with the virus has gone viral on social media platforms. The video which has garnered over 2,000 likes, shows the man diagnosed with COVID-19 feeding his wife food and water. The viral video also shows the man coming to meet his wife while holding a saline drip pouch in his hand.

Netizens overwhelmed

The heartbreaking video overwhelmed netizens and people went on to post comments praying for their swift recovery.

 


 

 

 

 

