Video Of Elderly Chinese Couple Infected With Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed

With China reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, a heartbreaking video of an elderly Chinese couple infected with the virus has gone viral on social media platforms. The video which has garnered over 2,000 likes, shows the man diagnosed with COVID-19 feeding his wife food and water. The viral video also shows the man coming to meet his wife while holding a saline drip pouch in his hand.

I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2020

Netizens overwhelmed

The heartbreaking video overwhelmed netizens and people went on to post comments praying for their swift recovery.

Whatever happens they’ll be together

A love like that will never be severed

🙏 for China — Christine ❤️ Red Ambition (@christinevirgo0) February 12, 2020

May she pull through. God Bless Them Both 🙏❤️💫😢 — Gill Sharp (@gillksharp1) February 12, 2020





May their love be everlasting and healthy! — 范彬 (@13907615) February 12, 2020

This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery. — Ebony Angelⓥ (@E80NYANGEL) February 12, 2020

I teared up watching this. God speed. — Genghisstar (@genghistar) February 12, 2020

I hope that the love will overcome the virus <3 — Eva (@evamanz00) February 12, 2020

Read: Two Passengers Put In Isolation For Suspected Coronavirus At Kolkata Airport

Desejo de todo o meu coração que se recupere logo e que se encontre um meio pra que essas vidas sejam salvas. I wish with all my heart that I will recover soon and that a way will be found for these lives to be saved. — Susiew💮 (@euparticulando) February 12, 2020

God bless them very much and God protect them always 🙏❤️stey strong 💪 china 🇨🇳 our God take care all of you 🙏❤️and the name of Jesús 🙏❤️Amén 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Noemy (@Noemy36373211) February 12, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Surges As China Alters Method Of Diagnosis

How beautiful - i am working on being able to love like this man. — Chris Cardillo (@NotDeadYetti) February 12, 2020

Heartbreaking, may you both recover soon and live a healthy long life — ashamilan (@ashamilantj1) February 13, 2020

Read: 2nd Case Of New Coronavirus Confirmed Among China Evacuees

Read: China: Various Hotlines Spring Up As Coronavirus Fears Take Toll On Public's Mental Health