The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Confusion And Memes Flood Twitter As ‘Zomato Eats Uber’ In All-stock Deal

Rest of the World News

As India’s leading food delivery aggregator Zomato acquired Uber Eats India in an all-stock transaction, social media was flooded with confusion and memes.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Confusion

As India’s leading food delivery aggregator Zomato acquired Uber Eats India in an all-stock transaction, social media was flooded with confusion and memes over the acquisition. Zomato gave 9.99 per cent ownership to Uber in the Indian startup backed by China’s Ant Financial, pushing itself as a leader in the food delivery business in India.

Uber Eats, which entered the Indian food delivery business in 2017, will no longer be available with immediate effect. Zomato said that Uber Eats will discontinue its operations in India and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps to the Zomato platform. 

Read: Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Business In India, Users To Be Redirected From Jan 21

Confusion after the announcement

But netizens were left with too many questions that have not been answered yet by either of the food aggregators. From confusion over ‘Uber credits’ to ‘promo code’ to the ‘outstanding amount’, users have flooded the social media with numerous questions.

Read: MEGA MOVE: Zomato Buys Uber Eats In India For 9.99% Stake - Here's How It'll Impact Users

Indian users of Uber Eats app, who have ordered from the food delivery platform since July 1, 2019, have their account set up on Zomato automatically. Users who are looking for help with their past orders can reach to Uber’s customer service through http://help.uber.com/ubereats. An estimated value of around $350 million deal led to numerous memes on Twitter.

Read: Zomato Asks Twitter What's Craziest Things You've Done To Get Free Food, Netizens Answer

Read: Zomato To Raise Up To $600 Million Next Month, Says Founder And CEO Deepinder Goyal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA