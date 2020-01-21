Confusion And Memes Flood Twitter As ‘Zomato Eats Uber’ In All-stock Deal

As India’s leading food delivery aggregator Zomato acquired Uber Eats India in an all-stock transaction, social media was flooded with confusion and memes over the acquisition. Zomato gave 9.99 per cent ownership to Uber in the Indian startup backed by China’s Ant Financial, pushing itself as a leader in the food delivery business in India.

Uber Eats, which entered the Indian food delivery business in 2017, will no longer be available with immediate effect. Zomato said that Uber Eats will discontinue its operations in India and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps to the Zomato platform.

Confusion after the announcement

But netizens were left with too many questions that have not been answered yet by either of the food aggregators. From confusion over ‘Uber credits’ to ‘promo code’ to the ‘outstanding amount’, users have flooded the social media with numerous questions.

Now after the acquisition... please confirm @UberEats_IND would I be able to use my Uber credits on @ZomatoIN Orders? — Shobhit (@shobhit_jain) January 21, 2020

Will they transfer my outstanding amount in Uber eats to Zomato 😕😕😕



Don't do that da... 😒#mykavalai #Zomato #Uber https://t.co/ZVqYasccuH — Sunil (@TweetsOfSunil) January 21, 2020

I cant see the credit amount that I had in my #UberEats wallet @ZomatoIN Hey #Zomato Itna hungry that you ate up my credits as well when you ate up Uber?? — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 21, 2020

Indian users of Uber Eats app, who have ordered from the food delivery platform since July 1, 2019, have their account set up on Zomato automatically. Users who are looking for help with their past orders can reach to Uber’s customer service through http://help.uber.com/ubereats. An estimated value of around $350 million deal led to numerous memes on Twitter.

https://t.co/JLM86B2NUn



Proof that it started way 20 days back 😅 Zomato eats Uber. — Kalpesh (@oyekalpesh) January 21, 2020

