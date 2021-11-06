COP26: Over 40 Nations Vow To Phase Out Coal-fired Power; US & China Haven't Signed Up

Over 40 nations have pledged to shift away from coal in commitments made at the United Nations climate change conference or COP26 summit. Significant users of coal in the world including nations such as Poland, Vietnam and Chile are the ones that made the commitment but some of the world’s biggest coal-dependent countries including China and the United States chose not to sign up, as per BBC.

In a separate commitment at least 20 nations including the US pledged to end the public financing for “unabated” fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. Such projects burn fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas, but do not use the technology to capture the Carbon Dioxide emissions. It is also pertinent to note that coal is the lone biggest contributor to climate change.

The coal pledge, in which more than 40 nations signed up, implies that that the countries have vowed to end all investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally. They have also agreed to phase out coal power in the 2030s for major economies and 2040s for poorer nations, the UK has said. Reportedly, dozens of organizations have also signed up to pledge with several banks agreeing to stop financing the coal industry. UK business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, as per the British news organisation has said, “The end of coal is in sight.”

Kwarteng reportedly added, "The world is moving in the right direction, standing ready to seal coal's fate and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a future that is powered by clean energy," as quoted by the British news outlet.

UK shadow business secretary notes ‘glaring gaps’

However, UK shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said that there were “glaring gaps” from China as well as other nations who are large emitters of greenhouse gases but have not committed to stopping increasing coal use domestically. Miliband noted that there was nothing on the phasing out of oil and gas. He said that the British government “has let others off the hook.” Even though progress has been made in the global usage of coal, the world produced around 37 per cent of electricity in 2019. Nations such as South Africa, Poland among others would need major investments for cleaner energy sectors.

Juan Pablo Osornio, head of Greenpeace's delegation at COP26, as per the British news outlet's report, said, “Overall this statement still falls well short of the ambition needed on fossil fuels in this critical decade...The small print seemingly gives countries enormous leeway to pick their own phase-out date, despite the shiny headline.”

(Image: PTI/AP)