Cop26 Summit's Host Glasgow Records Hottest Summer; UK Receives 75% Of Its Average Rain

Almost two months before the scheduled United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), Glasgow- a city in Scotland, where the upcoming conference is scheduled, has recorded the hottest summer this year. According to the Scotland Meteorological department, Northern Ireland has had its third hottest summer on record, and Scotland it's fourth. "The UK as a whole has had its ninth hottest summer on record, with an average of 15.28°C. This is the hottest summer for the UK since 2018. While 2019 and 2020 both experienced extreme heatwave events, in contrast, 2021 temperatures reached a peak of 32.2°C at Heathrow on 20th July," said the met department in a statement released on September 1, Wednesday.

UK received 75% of its average rainfall: Met department

However, relatively high temperatures in June and July, coupled with persistently high minimum temperatures and relative warmth across the north of the UK have pushed this year up the rankings, noted the weather department. According to the weathermen, the conditions have not been consistent across the UK. London, East Sussex and Hampshire receiving 140% to 150% of average summer rainfall and the Isle of Wight exceeding 200%. However, much of the UK saw below-average rainfall and when averaged out across the whole nation, the UK received 75% of its average rainfall (181.2mm), added the Scotland Meteorological department.

Queen Elizabeth II to attend the Cop26 summit

Head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, Dr Mark McCarthy, said, "Summer 2021 will be remembered very differently depending on where you are in the UK, with record-breaking warm conditions in parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland, while in the south and east it’s been much duller and wetter. "There have been several notable weather events through the summer, including a new temperature record for Northern Ireland and Storm Evert which brought strong winds and heavy rain across England and Wales and extreme rainfall in the southeast." World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the U.N. conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the reports of the Associated Press (AP), Queen Elizabeth II will also attend the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)