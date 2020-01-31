Coronavirus: British Recue Aircraft Evacuates Over 100 Britons From Wuhan

The rescue flight carrying 83 British nationals along with 27 foreigners has flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak on January 31. The virus has reportedly claimed 213 lives and there are 9,356 confirmed cases in China including 1,200 new cases that were recorded within the past 24 hours.

According to government's official website, the civilian aircraft charted by British Foreign office left Wuhan for the UK at 09:45 am (local time) and is estimated to land at RAF Brize Norton at 1330 (UK time). The aircraft has also been equipped with a small number of medics to provide support to all passengers and will make a stopover in Britain before landing in Spain where the home countries of European Union citizens will take responsibility for the remaining passengers.

The official release quoted Dominic Raab, foreign secretary of UK saying, “It’s welcome news that our evacuation flight has now left Wuhan. We know how distressing the situation has been for those waiting to leave. We have been working round the clock to clear the way for a safe departure. The welfare of those trapped and public safety have been our overriding priorities.”

International reports have stated the British government spokesperson has said any citizens who had already been infected with the novel virus were not allowed to leave China, while others will be provided with a seat. Individuals who will be returning through the evacuation flight will also be quarantined for two weeks at the National Service facility.

WHO recommends no restrictions to trade

While the United States government has warned Americans to not travel to China as the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a Global Health Emergency on January 31. The WHO has however also said that there is no reason to restrict travel and trade. Meanwhile, the first case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in India on January 30.

A student in Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University, has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that 20 samples were sent for tests out of which one was found to be positive. The patient had returned from China after the outbreak and has tested positive. She is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur and is said to be in stable condition.

