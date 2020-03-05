Coronavirus Cases Surpass 95,000 Worldwide With Death Toll Over 3,200

The number of people who have died from deadly coronavirus has risen to 3,283 as of March 5 with 3,013 in mainland China. According to the reports, the most number of death cases have been reported in Italy, Iran and South Korea. More than 95, 000 cases have been confirmed worldwide with a a majority of cases in China, which is the epicentre of the deadly outbreak.

South Korea

South Korea confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of infected people rose to 5,766. According to the reports, South Korea is the highest impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak after mainland China. A majority of cases detected in South Korea have emerged in Daegu City in the North Gyeongsang province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in South Korea.

The cases are expected to surge with the ongoing screening of more than 2,60,000 people associated with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The screening of the Church comes after a 61-year-old female member developed symptoms of the COVID-19 and later travelled to at least four church services across Daegu.

Italy

The novel coronavirus has spread to more than half of Italy’s 20 regions with 3,089 confirmed cases. More than a thousand people including a councilor have tested positive in the Lombardy region, which is the worst-affected area in the country. Meanwhile, the total death toll stands at 107. The economy has been badly affected with many airlines cancelling their flights to Italy and due to the lockdown of 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto regions. Capital city Rome confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, that of a police officer and a firefighter.

Iran

The highest death toll due to COVID-19 outside China has been reported in Iran with 92 deaths. On Tuesday, the Deputy Chairman of Parliament announced that 23 out of the 290 members of Parliament had tested positive for COVID-19. Iran has 2,922 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as per reports. Earlier, Mohammad Mirmohammadi- an advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died to the virus. Last week, the Deputy Health Minister also fell ill after contracting novel coronavirus. In the latest development, Khamenei has directed Iran’s Armed Forces to assist the Health Ministry in combating the spread of COVID-19.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to declare the coronavirus a pandemic, as there is limited evidence of sustained transmission among people who have not recently traveled to China or had close contact with someone who recently traveled to China.