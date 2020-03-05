Amid Coronavirus Scare, OPEC Officials Avoid Hugs Or Handshakes And Greet With Their Feet

Some of the world's most powerful oil producers are meeting in Vienna from March 5 to March 6 to decide on oil production policies. According to reports, ministers and delegates from OPEC nations met at the headquarters of the organisation on March 4 in the Austrian capital where they were given strict instructions of no handshakes, no hugs and to wash their hands frequently. However, one video shared by the Twitter handle of OPEC shows ministers tapping each others feet as an alternative form of greeting.

The video shows Mohammad Barkindo, the secretary-general of the group and the Russian energy minister Alexander Novak chuckling as they tapped each others feet in the hallway of the headquarters. But before tapping each others feet, the two men also indulged in a brief handshake before Alexander Noval quickly pulled out and pointed to tap legs instead.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, the new coronavirus has spread to over 60 countries so far. The virus is spreading nondiscriminatory in all landscapes and temperatures and is affecting people of all ages. As per reports, South Korea, Italy, and Iran are the most affected countries outside mainland China, with the death toll rising to 35, 107 and 92 respectively. Iran and Italy have reported the most number of deaths after China due to COVID-19.

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 95,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 268 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Image Credit: @OPECSecretariat/Twitter

