Coronavirus: China Reports Rise In New Cases Due To Imported Infections

China has reported a rise in the new confirmed cases of coronavirus due to an increase in imported infections while no new reported case of local infection. China’s National Health Commission said in a statement on March 31 that the total number of imported cases stands at 771 out of which 104 patients have been cured and discharged.

The growing cases of imported infections have heightened the fear of another wave of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Health experts believe that China has successfully slowed the transmission of the virus and passed its peak curve but fear that any relaxation could lead to its resurgence.

US, Italy worst-hit

Over 7.8 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till date and nearly 38,000 deaths worldwide have forced government around the world to take stringent action in order to contain the spread of the virus. While the United States has reported the most number of cases, Italy is the worst-hit in terms of death toll with around 11,591 deaths reported so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published operational planning guidelines to help countries balance the demands to fight COVID-19 while maintaining other essential health services. The overwhelming number of coronavirus cases has affected other essential health services since most of the resources have been concentrated to fight the pandemic.

Addressing a press briefing on March 30, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the guidelines include immediate actions to reorganise and maintain access to high-quality essential health services such as routine vaccination, care during pregnancy and childbirth, treatment for infectious and noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions.

The practical manual cover three major interventions that call for setting up screening and triage at health facilities, community facilities, and treatment centre. WHO also called on countries to work with companies to increase production and ensure the free movement of essential health products.

(Image Credit: AP)