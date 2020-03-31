Coronavirus In UK: Newcastle Becomes First PL Club To Lay Off Staff Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The massive spread of coronavirus in UK has caused a lot of chaos in the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the disease earlier last week. In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in UK, Premier League has been suspended until May 2020 and many clubs are requesting that the season be shelved. Clubs are struggling to keep their finances in check during the crisis as they are cutting their players' salaries to raise funds for the other employees at the club. While many Premier League clubs are doing their best to work in the interest of their employees, Newcastle United are seemingly doing the complete opposite.

Coronavirus in UK: Newcastle United taking drastic measures

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has expelled the majority of their employees as the club have said that they cannot pay salaries due to the outbreak of coronavirus in UK. Newcastle United's Managing Director Lee Charnley informed the staff that they should apply for the government's coronavirus job retention scheme. Due to the massive spread of coronavirus in UK, the government has started a coronavirus job retention scheme, which will allow the employees to claim 80 percent of their wages up to £2,500 a month.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League clubs facing losses due to COVID-19 lockdown

The players and coaching staff are not included in the layoff, as the decision only includes the scouts and academy coaches. Newcastle United's Foundation workers, who helped deliver food to the most affected part of the city, have also been put out of work. However, Newcastle's officials have supported the owner's decision as it is essential to survive during this crucial period. Over £1 million from the ticket collection is being marked under losses for every cancelled home match.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League return date

FA has announced that Premier League could return in May. However, the Premier League return date completely depends on the situation of coronavirus in UK in the next month or so.

🙌 Newcastle United Foundation delivered 300 food parcels to children in Byker, Walker and Walkergate at lunchtime to little ones who would normally eat free school meals, but are now self-isolating.



We're dropping off more food parcels tomorrow!#NUFC #BuildingAUnitedFuture pic.twitter.com/ygWDvEq7Sj — Newcastle United Foundation (@NU_Foundation) March 19, 2020

