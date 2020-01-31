Coronavirus: China Wants Countries To Avoid 'overreaction', Calls For Solidarity

While the World Health Organisation has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency, China has called for international solidarity and wants countries to avoid overreaction. After the death toll of the novel virus rose to over 200 with as many as 9,356 confirmed cases in China, its ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun wants all countries to behave in a responsible manner on January 30.

While speaking to the reports, Zhang said China is at a 'very critical stage' of fighting the SARS-like virus and it is 'extremely important' for all countries to behave in an 'appropriate and responsible manner'. He also acknowledged the concerns of other countries over the outbreak of the virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, and added that 'we should listen to the advice' of WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who declared that the organisation has 'full confidence in China's efforts'.

'No reason' to limit trade, travel

Citing WHO, Zhang also touted uninterrupted trade and travel to China while the United States issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for China due to the outbreak. China's ambassador to the UN said that 'there is no reason' for measures that 'unnecessarily' interfere with international travel and trade. Zhang also added that under certain circumstances. The world requires solidarity in order to tackle the virus spread. According to the Chinese envoy, countries should avoid 'overreaction that may result in spillover negative effects.'

Furthermore, Zhang said that the country is 'still making assessment' of the recent declaration by WHO. However, according to the WHO, the main reason for the coronavirus outbreak to be declared as a global emergency is not because of China, but due to the happenings of the world. The statement also praised the country for 'quickly identifying' the virus and shared its sequence to help other countries.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China, but what is happening in other countries," said the WHO chief, praising the "extraordinary measures" taken there by authorities.

Meanwhile, the rescue flight carrying 83 British nationals along with 27 foreigners has flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to government's official website, the civilian aircraft charted by British Foreign office left Wuhan for the UK at 09:45 am (local time) and is estimated to land at RAF Brize Norton at 1330 (UK time).

