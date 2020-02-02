First 1000-bed Coronavirus Hospital Is Close To Completion, Video Shows 'Chinese Speed'

As China is rocked with an unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, authorities had ordered to build two hospitals in Huoshenshan and Leishenshan to treat the patients. Whether the first 1000-bed hospital in Wuhan, which is also the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak or the second one in Leishenshan, the Deputy Director-General of China Lijian Zhao applauded the speed. Zhao also posted a video of the fast track development of the hospital on February 2 as the death toll of coronavirus crossed the 300-mark with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Chinese speed. #Wuhan's first 1000-bed #Coronavirus hospital, or #Huoshenshan hospital, is close to completion. It will be handed over after one day of medical equipment installation. #Huoshenshan literally means “the mountain for god of fire”. pic.twitter.com/biK6snhMT8 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) February 2, 2020

Two hospitals for coronavirus treatment

Speedy construction of the two hospitals was ordered in the wake of complaints by the medics in China who reported overcrowding at the existing hospitals along with a shortage of test kits, protective gears. Therefore, in order to alleviate the pressure, city authorities had announced to build new hospitals from scratch in just six days. As the nation's holiday spirit was halted due to the outbreak, authorities had reportedly asked four construction companies to work throughout the holidays for Lunar New Year.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the Huanggang City authorities said that the work that was completed so quickly was because of to the combined efforts of construction staff, paramilitary police officers and the utility companies. The new building is reportedly in the city's Huangzhou District and was originally supposed to act as a brand new branch of the Huanggang Central Hospital until the outbreak of the deadly SARS-like virus. The hospital is now expected to begin taking patients in by February 3.

The global fears are spiked as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. But WHO said the main reason for the coronavirus outbreak to be declared as a global emergency is not because of China, but due to the happenings of the world. The statement also praised the country for 'quickly identifying' the virus and shared its sequence to help other countries.

