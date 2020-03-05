Coronavirus Claims 15 More Lives In Iran, Death Toll Reaches 107

Iran has announced 15 new coronavirus deaths in the country, raising the death toll to 107. There have been over 3,500 positive cases in Iran since the outbreak began. The coronavirus outbreak that started in China's Hubei province last year hs infected over 96,000 people worldwide.

Self-Assessment website

Iran's Health Ministry has recently announced that they have launched a coronavirus self-assessment website. According to reports, the website provides people with information about the virus. People can also log into the website and answer a series of questions and if the individual is suspected of being infected they will receive a follow-up from the health ministry. As per reports, Ali Reza Reisy, director of health services at the Ministry of Health has requested all Iranian citizens to visit the website and participate in the self-assessment process as soon as possible.

Iran rejects US aide

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani recently, rejected the aid offered by the United States on March 4 to help the Islamic Republic fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak. During his cabinet session, as the country's death toll of COVID-19 reaches 107, Rouhani lashed out on Washington for its “vicious act” of imposing sanctions that are ultimately depriving the Iranians of medicine. He further added that after two years, now when the world battles the fatal virus, the US came up with “mask of sympathy” and is “pretending” to help the people in Iran.

However, according to Iranian President, if United States President Donald Trump really wanted to provide help, they “better lift the drug sanctions”. Rouhani also accused the US of lying and then extended his gratitude to other governments and leaders who have provided help to Iran.

Earlier, Rouhani had also accused the US of trying to spread “extreme fear” in Iran over the coronavirus outbreak. The virus which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan has also claimed 107 lives in Iran including Mohammad Mirmohammadi, the Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with 3,513 confirmed cases. However, Rouhani believes that his country's citizens should not let America mount another fear except the virus, itself.

