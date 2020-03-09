Coronavirus Outbreak: UK Confirms 278 Cases, Boris Johnson To Chair Meeting

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to 278 as the third infected patient died. UK's Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in the reports that the number of cases in the country abruptly rose by at least 64, which is the biggest recorded one-day spike since the outbreak.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told the British media that a 60-year-old man who had significant underlying health conditions contracted COVID-19 and was put under medical supervision. NHS England had confirmed that the patient had recently travelled from Italy. At least 23,513 citizens have been diagnosed in a health screening procedure across the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency Cobra meeting later today to decide measures to curb or delay the coronavirus spread, confirmed reports.

Read: Uber Announces Compensation For Drivers Who Contract Coronavirus

According to British media reports, the UK is considering the “social distancing” measures that would involve encouraging citizens to quarantine at home. It would include banning public events, social gatherings, and introduce work from home. Ministers are expected to meet with sports authorities to discuss the response measures to the outbreak. The UK is in the first phase of the government ‘s four-part plan to tackle coronavirus spread.

Read: Coronavirus: Italy Reports 133 More Deaths Within 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 366

'Likely to have more cases'

The UK government elaborates on its coronavirus action plan website saying, “plans ensure the UK is equipped to deliver a co-ordinated multi-agency response to minimize the wider societal impact that could arise from a significant outbreak”. It further said, “The UK government and the devolved administrations have been planning an initial response based on information available at the time”. “The fundamental objectives are to deploy phased actions to Contain, Delay, and Mitigate the outbreak”, it added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had repeatedly been saying that the situation of coronavirus in the UK is expected to get worse and there would “clearly” be more cases as the virus spreads further in the media. He had said that his government was establishing a “war room” in the cabinet office to gather experts to respond to escalating crisis.

Read: China Confirms 23 More Deaths, Lowest Recorded Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: North Korea Shuts Embassies As Diplomats Evacuated