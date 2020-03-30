The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Crisis: UK Based Fetish Company Donates Entire Medical Clothing Stock To NHS

Rest of the World News

As healthcare workers are facing a shortage of medical equipment amid coronavirus, a medical fetish company has donated disposable scrubs to the NHS.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide and healthcare workers are facing a shortage of medical equipment, a UK based medical fetish company has donated its entire stock of disposable scrubs to the NHS. MedFet UK recently took to Twitter to announce the donation they made. In a series of tweets, the company also accused of NHS ‘lying’ to the public by saying that they are getting everything they need. MedFet further added that they were ‘contacted’ by the NHS in a bid to source protective equipment and clothing. 

Read: Coronavirus: UK To Deliver 50,000 Care Packages A Week Containing Food Amid Crisis

The company added, “When you see someone from the government saying the NHS is getting what it needs, that is a LIE. We have been contacted this week by representatives of NHS procurement all over the country, trying to source basic protective equipment and clothing”. 

The MedFet is an online store which claims to be 100 per cent dedicated to ‘medical fetish’. They apparently have stock of more than 250 medical-grade garments. In a tweet they said that the NHS contacting them indicates that ‘something is seriously wrong’, further calling it ‘scandalous’. 

Read: Coronavirus: EU Citizens In UK At Risk Of Becoming Illegal As Govt Battles Pandemic

Read: COVID-19: China Risks 'good Relations' With UK As Boris Johnson Faces Pressure From Allies

More than 19,000 infected 

The deadly virus has also infected more than 19,500 people in the country. Meanwhile, in a bid to support the economy, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ‘unprecedented’ wage boost. As per reports, Sunak announced that the UK government will be paying 80 per cent of wages for employees who are not working. The new measure is the ‘first time in the history’ that UK government will step in and pay people’s wages. 

(Image source: AP) 

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Writes To Every Household Urging People To 'stay At Home, Protect NHS'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES