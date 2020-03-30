Coronavirus Crisis: UK Based Fetish Company Donates Entire Medical Clothing Stock To NHS

As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide and healthcare workers are facing a shortage of medical equipment, a UK based medical fetish company has donated its entire stock of disposable scrubs to the NHS. MedFet UK recently took to Twitter to announce the donation they made. In a series of tweets, the company also accused of NHS ‘lying’ to the public by saying that they are getting everything they need. MedFet further added that they were ‘contacted’ by the NHS in a bid to source protective equipment and clothing.

Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital. It was just a few sets, because we don't carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.

We don't usually do politics on Twitter, but here's a short thread. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/Z4ygmGr99M — MedFetUK (@MedFet_UK) March 27, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: UK To Deliver 50,000 Care Packages A Week Containing Food Amid Crisis

The company added, “When you see someone from the government saying the NHS is getting what it needs, that is a LIE. We have been contacted this week by representatives of NHS procurement all over the country, trying to source basic protective equipment and clothing”.

The MedFet is an online store which claims to be 100 per cent dedicated to ‘medical fetish’. They apparently have stock of more than 250 medical-grade garments. In a tweet they said that the NHS contacting them indicates that ‘something is seriously wrong’, further calling it ‘scandalous’.

Read: Coronavirus: EU Citizens In UK At Risk Of Becoming Illegal As Govt Battles Pandemic

When we, a tiny company set up to serve a small section of the kink community, find ourselves being sought out as a last-resort supplier to our National Health Service in a time of crisis, something is seriously wrong. In fact, it's scandalous. [3/5] — MedFetUK (@MedFet_UK) March 27, 2020

Let's be under no illusions, this is the result of a decade of chronic underfunding and cuts which has left the NHS barely able to cope under normal circumstances, much less when faced with the onslaught of a global pandemic. It did not, and should not, have to be this way [4/5] — MedFetUK (@MedFet_UK) March 27, 2020

Read: COVID-19: China Risks 'good Relations' With UK As Boris Johnson Faces Pressure From Allies

So when it's all over...and the doctors, nurses and other staff have done an amazing job (as they undoubtedly will despite the circumstances)...let's not forget, or forgive, the ones who sent the NHS into this battle with inadequate armour and one hand tied behind its back. [End] — MedFetUK (@MedFet_UK) March 27, 2020

More than 19,000 infected

The deadly virus has also infected more than 19,500 people in the country. Meanwhile, in a bid to support the economy, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ‘unprecedented’ wage boost. As per reports, Sunak announced that the UK government will be paying 80 per cent of wages for employees who are not working. The new measure is the ‘first time in the history’ that UK government will step in and pay people’s wages.

(Image source: AP)

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Writes To Every Household Urging People To 'stay At Home, Protect NHS'