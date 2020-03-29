UK PM Boris Johnson Writes To Every Household Urging People To 'stay At Home, Protect NHS'

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written a letter to urge everyone to stay at home and warn that ‘things will get worse before they get better’. Johnson, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, has reportedly spent an estimated 5.8 million pound on the letters which will be sent to almost 30 million households across UK starting from next week. In the letter, Johnson pleaded Britons to ‘follow the rules’ and added that the authorities won’t hesitate to go further with stricter lockdown measures.

In the letter Johnson wrote, “We know things will get worse before they get better. But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal”.

READ: UK Woman Heads Out For Shopping In A Zorb Ball Amid COVID-19 Scare; Watch

He further thanked the healthcare workers and wrote, “It has been truly inspirational to see our doctors, nurses and other carers rise magnificently to the needs of the hour. Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable. That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

PM @BorisJohnson is writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/GMNPqEl10d — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 28, 2020

READ: UK Woman Jailed For 12 Weeks After She Coughed At Police Officer

Death toll cross 1,000

Johnson’s letter comes after the UK coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,019. The deadly virus has also infected more than 17,000 people in the country. In a bid to spread awareness, Johnson will be sending the letter to almost every resident in the country with a leaflet spelling out government advice.

According to international media reports, the leaflet will be outlining the government’s rules on leaving the house and advice on shielding vulnerable people. The leaflet also clearly explains the symptoms of coronavirus as well. Furthermore, it will also contain proper guidance on hand washing.

Meanwhile, in a bid to support the economy, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ‘unprecedented’ wage boost. As per reports, Sunak announced that the UK government will be paying 80 per cent of wages for employees who are not working. The new measure is the ‘first time in the history’ that UK government will step in and pay people’s wages.

READ: Trump Speaks With UK PM Johnson, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

READ: UK Follows India; Citizens Come Out In Unison To Applaud Efforts Of Healthcare Workers

