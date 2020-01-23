Coronavirus Explained: 10 Things One Must Know About The New Virus Strain

A new infectious coronavirus is rapidly spreading across China and has already forced two Chinese cities into full lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. This new strain of coronavirus has already killed people and reports estimate that it has infected a thousand more than indicated by official figures. Here are 10 things one needs to know about the new Chinese coronavirus.

10 facts about the new Chinese virus

-Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak. The city has been put under effective quarantine by Chinese authorities. Outward flights and trains have been suspended and even the subway has been halted.

- The real figure of the people affected by the new Chinese virus in Wuhan is reportedly as high as 4,000.

-Thailand has reported four cases of the new coronavirus and South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States one each. All those affected have either lived in Wuhan or are recent visitors.

-The screening of passengers has been greatly increased in the US and UK. Many Asian nations like Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea have also started screening passengers.

-The government of India has instructed that all flight passengers arriving from China to the airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi airports be screened.

-Global health authorities believe that due to the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday when millions of Chinese travel home and abroad will accelerate the spread of the virus.

-The new Chinese strain of the coronavirus has been named 2019-nCoV. Coronavirus is merely a strain of the virus that can cause illness as harmless as the common cold to as deadly as SARS.

-Scientists believe that this new strain of coronavirus may have originated in bats or snakes. A study published in the Journal of Medical Virology has identified snakes as the original hosts.

-Those infected experience the same symptoms as common cold, that is cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat or runny nose.

-WHO has sent directives to hospitals around the world on infection prevention and control.