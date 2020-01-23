The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India Offers To Host Olympic Qualifier If Shifted From China Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

other sports

India has offered to host the Asian and Oceanian Qualification Event 2020 in case its shifted from Wuhan, China due to the outbreak of a coronavirus

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

India has offered to host the Asian and Oceanian Qualification Event 2020 in case its shifted from Wuhan, China due to the outbreak of a coronavirus. The city of Wuhan and Huanggang are on virtual lockdown and there was high chances of all international events being shifted out of these cities. In a letter to the world body, (a copy of which is with Republic TV), the Boxing Federation of India has written:

READ | 4 U.S. Women's Team Members Play In ECHL All-Star Classic

"Due to any reason, if the event is to be shifted to a different country, the Boxing Federation of India would be willing to host this Asian and Oceanian Qualification Event 2020.  We propose to organize this event at K D Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi, where we earlier hosted the AIBA Elite Women’s World Boxing Championship in November 2018. This Stadium Complex has world-class sports infrastructure for hosting these mega-events. New Delhi has hosted World Championships in various sporting events, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games twice. The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2018 organized in November 2018 was a huge success and everyone appreciated the organisation of the event profusely." 

READ | Khabib Nurmagomedov Has WARNED Conor McGregor Before Tony Ferguson Fight 

"Earlier also BFI had successfully hosted the AIBA Youth Women’s World Boxing Championship 2017 
at Guwahati in November 2017 which was also applauded by the sports fraternity in India and across the world. Thus, we have the capacity for hosting and organizing world class events.  Thus, we have the capacity for hosting and organizing world class events.

READ | Olympian Dattu's Suspension Revoked By RFI After IOA's Prompt Intervention

"We assure that if awarded, we will be organizing the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Event
in the best possible manner."

READ | NFL Fans Pay Tribute To Eli Manning For Beating Tom Brady's Patriots In 2 Super Bowls

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA