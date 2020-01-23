India Offers To Host Olympic Qualifier If Shifted From China Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

India has offered to host the Asian and Oceanian Qualification Event 2020 in case its shifted from Wuhan, China due to the outbreak of a coronavirus. The city of Wuhan and Huanggang are on virtual lockdown and there was high chances of all international events being shifted out of these cities. In a letter to the world body, (a copy of which is with Republic TV), the Boxing Federation of India has written:

READ | 4 U.S. Women's Team Members Play In ECHL All-Star Classic

"Due to any reason, if the event is to be shifted to a different country, the Boxing Federation of India would be willing to host this Asian and Oceanian Qualification Event 2020. We propose to organize this event at K D Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi, where we earlier hosted the AIBA Elite Women’s World Boxing Championship in November 2018. This Stadium Complex has world-class sports infrastructure for hosting these mega-events. New Delhi has hosted World Championships in various sporting events, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games twice. The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2018 organized in November 2018 was a huge success and everyone appreciated the organisation of the event profusely."

READ | Khabib Nurmagomedov Has WARNED Conor McGregor Before Tony Ferguson Fight

"Earlier also BFI had successfully hosted the AIBA Youth Women’s World Boxing Championship 2017

at Guwahati in November 2017 which was also applauded by the sports fraternity in India and across the world. Thus, we have the capacity for hosting and organizing world class events. Thus, we have the capacity for hosting and organizing world class events.

READ | Olympian Dattu's Suspension Revoked By RFI After IOA's Prompt Intervention

"We assure that if awarded, we will be organizing the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Event

in the best possible manner."

READ | NFL Fans Pay Tribute To Eli Manning For Beating Tom Brady's Patriots In 2 Super Bowls