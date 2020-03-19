Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Surpasses 9,300, Total Cases At 227,761

The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly claimed more than 9,000 lives globally according to news agency based on official sources. With at least 4,134 in Europe and 3,416 in Asia, the fatalities have surged to 9,304 globally. Total cases around worldwide stand at 227,761.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 712 new deaths have been confirmed worldwide as the malignant pathogen spreads across the globe unabated. Meanwhile, France’s head of public health agency announced that the country is going to extend two-week confinement in a bid to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

While speaking to a French radio station, Genevieve Chene said the French government was looking at two to four more weeks of extension for the deadly outbreak to be contained. She further added saying that this meant the French people would have to quarantine at home that was ordered earlier in the week. The French President Emmanuel Macron has described the battle against COVID-19 as a ‘war’, as per the media reports.

Read: London Headed For Tougher Lockdown As UK's Coronavirus Hotspot

Read: France Reports 89 New Coronavirus Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Official

Countries extend lockdown

Italy, the new epicenter of the coronavirus in Europe, also emphasized that the mandatory lockdown will remain in place and all retail shops, except for grocery, pharmacy and gas stations will as likely remain shut until further orders, confirmed reports. The Italian government also announced a $27 billion rescue package in support of ailing businesses due to the lockdown. The country is brimming with over 28,710 active COVID-19 cases as of March 19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier advised the countries across the globe to test as many to slow down the spike of the disease. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while addressing the press that there was an immediate need to enact toughened measures like lockdown of cities. He added saying that the public gathering must strictly be disbanded and all such events that encourage assembly like sporting and musical events must either be postponed or cancelled.

(With inputs from agency)

Read: After Calling Coronavirus 'Democratic Hoax', Trump Now Says He Knew It Was A Pandemic

Read: Australia Bans Arrival Of Non-residents To Curb Coronavirus Spread