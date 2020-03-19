After Calling Coronavirus 'Democratic Hoax', Trump Now Says He Knew It Was A Pandemic

Not even a month after terming the coronavirus outbreak as Democratic Hoax, US President Donald Trump on March 18 said that he had realised that the COVID-19 outbreak was a pandemic long before the WHO labelled it as such last week. Meanwhile, all the 50 states in the US, Puerto Rico and Washington DC have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to reports, the US has 9,464 cases of the virus till now with 155 deaths.

Speaking at a White House Press Conference, the American leader labelled the outbreak as “serious” and said,

"This is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was look at other countries."

His comments immediately drew attention from people who pointed at his March 9 tweet where he blamed the Democrats for “inflaming” the coronavirus situation.

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

'Take it easy'

Trump on March 16 urged US citizens to “take it easy” and that “it will all pass” in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the “disappointment” of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods.

Trump said, “But you don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more. I remember, I guess, during the conversation, Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.”

