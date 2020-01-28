Germany Confirms First Case Of Deadly Coronavirus

The deadly Coronavirus originating from China's Wuhan has made its way to Germany, as the country confirmed its first case of the novel virus from the southern Bavaria region, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus and is under surveillance in an isolation ward" a spokesman for the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, Germany had joined the list of countries to advise its citizens all but essential travel to China as cases of coronavirus rapidly increase in the region. Germany's Foreign Office issued an updated travel advisory asking its citizens to consider postponing travel to China if it's not urgent and avoid travel to the province of Hubei.

According to the advisory, German citizens should plan their travel as per the restrictions put up in the place by the Chinese authorities and obey the orders of local security forces. It also suggested to follow the advisories of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Robert-Koch institute, a German government agency.

First suspected case in India

A suspected case of coronavirus was reported in Rajasthan on Monday when the suspected patient returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed the SMS Medical College where the patient is admitted at present, to shift the patient to an isolation ward.

The Health Minister has further directed the Medical College administration to conduct a screening of the family members too. Directions have also been issued to send the samples collected from the patient to Pune's National Virology Laboratory.

"According to the information received, 18 persons in four districts of the state have returned from China. The Chief Medical and Health Officers of the four districts have been instructed to keep all of them under constant monitoring for 28 days," said Sharma as quoted by ANI.

The minister has also urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving from international airports.

