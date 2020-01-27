Germany Advises Citizens Against All But Essential Travel To China Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Germany has joined the list of countries to advise its people against all but essential travel to China as cases of coronavirus rapidly increase in the region. Germany's Foreign Office issued an updated travel advisory asking its citizens to consider postponing travel to China if it's not urgent and avoid travel to the province of Hubei.

According to the advisory, German citizens should plan their travel as per the restrictions put up in the place by the Chinese authorities and obey the orders of local security forces. It also suggested following the advisories of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Robert-Koch institute, a German government agency.

Read: China In Emergency Mode As Death Toll Due To Wuhan's Coronavirus Climbs

Indian Embassy to ensure essential supplies

The Indian Embassy in China is also monitoring the situation closely and has urged Indian nationals living in Hubei province to inform them in case of shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies. The Embassy has requested them to provide their exact location to ensure that such essential supplies are sustained with the help of Chinese authorities.

Beijing has ordered the extension of public holidays that was scheduled to end on January 30, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak. After Chinese President Xi Jinping called the situation ‘grave’, Wuhan authorities suspended visa and passport services for Chinese citizens until January 30.

Read: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Quarantined In Patna Hospital, Says 'being Forcibly Treated'

We have learnt that some of the Indian nationals are currently not in possession of their passports, which have been submitted to Chinese authorities for visa extension/ work permit/ other reasons. All those presently in Hubei province and not in personal possession of their... — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 27, 2020

...passports are requested to intimate us with the following details:

Name;

Passport number;

To whom (which Chinese authority) has the passport been submitted to;

and Date on which the passport was submitted... — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 27, 2020

Hong Kong, China’s semiautonomous region embattled by months of anti-government protests, has now banned visitors from Hubei province, starting January 27. The city confirmed the sixth case of Coronavirus after chief executive Carrie Lam declared it as an emergency and rolled out a series of measures.

Read: US Centers For Disease Control Confirms 5 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Read: China: Deadly Coronavirus Claims 80 Lives, 2,700 People Affected

(With inputs from Agencies)