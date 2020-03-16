Italy Hits One-day Record With 368 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus, Cases Near 25,000

Italy on Sunday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel Coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 24,747. The northern region Lombardy around Milan reported 1,218 deaths or 67 per cent of the country's total.

READ | Paratrooper Supports Italy With Skydive In Rome

READ | Greece Suspends All Flights To From Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China sends aid to Italy

Medical supplies, including face masks and respirators sent by China, have recently arrived in Italy. The supplies were sent by China to help Italy battle the growing coronavirus crisis there. Italy is the worst-hit European country and has witnessed unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

READ | China Sends Experts And Medical Supplies To Italy To Help Fight Coronavirus

WHO declares Coronavirus outbreak pandemic

World Health Organisation last week declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic as the pathogen rapidly spread to more than 1,30,000 people from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of a further rise in the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries. The last a pandemic was declared was in 2009, during the H1N1 swine flu outbreak.

READ | Coronavirus: 218 Indians From Italy's Milan Land In Delhi, To Be Quarantined For 14 Days

(With agency inputs) (AP Photo for representation)