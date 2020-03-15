The Debate
Coronavirus: 218 Indians From Italy's Milan Land In Delhi, To Be Quarantined For 14 Days

General News

A batch of 218 Indians, including 211 students were brought back to Delhi on Sunday. The evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days at ITBP's Chhawla area.

Updated On:
Indian

Amid global outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, 218 Indians, including 211 students from Milan, were brought back to the National Capital by an Air India flight on Sunday. All will be quarantined for 14 days. Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan also took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news. The MoS also reiterated the Government of India's commitment to reach out to Indians in distress globally. 

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Total cases rise to 107, Maharashtra records highest at 32

Post their landing in Delhi, the batch of 218 evacuees from Milan were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla isolation camp for 14 days. "All the 218 evacuees from Milan are being taken to our quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area. They will be there for over a fortnight as per quarantine procedures," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

READ | Amid Corona epidemic, Mumbai police prohibits all domestic and international tours

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Sunday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories. 

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

READ | Countries around the world announce stringent Coronavirus measures

READ | Coronavirus: 218 evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine

First Published:
COMMENT
