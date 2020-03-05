Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Crosses 3,000, Over 80,000 Infected

China confirmed 31 more deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak on March 5 taking the country's total tally to more than 3,000 with the number of new infections slightly increasing. At least 3,013 people have died so far across the nation in the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, in December, as per reports. Most of the deaths have been recorded in Wuhan i.e. 2,305, which has been under complete quarantine since late January.

160 new cases

The quarantine procedures and travel restrictions across the country appear to be worth it as the official figures show a sharp decline in new cases in recent weeks. The National Health Commission in China reported 160 new cases on Thursday, slightly up from 119 the previous day, raising the overall number of confirmed infections to 80,409, as per reports. Only five of the new cases were found to be outside the Hubei province.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed more than 1,700 new cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outside mainland China while the total number of infected people have exceeded 10, 000. The WHO reportedly said in its coronavirus disease situation report that the total number of confirmed cases outside China had increased by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries. It further added that the death toll outside China had risen by 37 to 166, as per reports.

Over 95,000 confirmed cases worldwide

According to the reports, the total confirmed cases in China stands at 80,430 while the death toll has gone upto 3,013. More than 95, 000 cases have been confirmed worldwide with a a majority of cases in China, which is the epicentre of the deadly outbreak. United Nations has released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund the global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock announced the release of the fund after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert to its top level of risk assessment - ‘very high’.

