Coronavirus: Mel Brooks’ Son Stays Away From 93-year-old Father, Asks Everyone To Do Same

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks and his son, Max Brooks, recorded a 50 seconds video to raise awareness about the coronavirus and highlight the importance of social distancing. The duo shared the video on Twitter which has garnered over 14 million views and has been retweeted more than 180k times which is likely to increase.

In the short clip, Max Brooks talked about why it is important to keep his 93-year-old father away from him in a crisis situation like coronavirus pandemic. He stood outside the house and his father can be seen inside, both separated by a glass window.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comic legends,” says Max. “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you,” he adds.

'Don't be a spreader'

Max, an accomplished author himself, goes on to list several important practices that everyone should follow to combat the novel coronavirus. He highlighted the importance of social distancing avoiding crowds, washing hands and staying six feet away from people.

“Do your part, don’t be a spreader,” adds Max before his father asks his son to leave him alone.

Netizens loved the video of the 93-year-old comic legend and thanked Max for sharing it.

Blazing Saddles. High Anxiety. Young Frankenstein. Comedy classics. God Bless you Mel Brooks and son.😁 — Mark Fryer (@Markfry809) March 16, 2020

Great message, Max!

It's not just about us. It's about those around us too.#StrongerTogether, even if that means staying a little further apart for the time being. — 🌊🐶 John Harvey 📷🌊 (@johnharveyphoto) March 16, 2020

