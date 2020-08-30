Coronavirus: 'More infectious' mutated strain found in Indonesia

A mutated and more infectious strain of coronavirus has been found in Indonesia, the Jakarta based Eijkman Institute of Molecular Biology confirmed. As per the researchers, the D6146 mutation, which was initially discovered in February was found in samples collected by the institute for genome sequencing data. Speaking to international media reporters, deputy director of the study Herawati Sudoyo said that the stain was "infectious but milder”

Scientists have pointed out that more study was required to confirm if it was the reason behind the recent surge in the country. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, Indonesia reported 2,858 new infections on August 30, below the previous day's record 3,308 but above the past month's daily average. As per the official data, the total number of cases stands at 172,053, with 7,343 COVID-19 fatalities.

Same strain found in Singapore

Apart from Indonesia, the same mutated strain was also found in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. This comes nearly seven months, after WHO first discovered its existence and announced that it was being circulated “only” in American and European continents.

Syahrizal Syarif, an epidemiologist with the University of Indonesia, warned Indonesians must remain vigilant, as his modelling suggests the country may see its caseload rise to 500,000 by the end of the year. Terming the situation as “serious”, he admitted that local transmissions in the nation were currently out of control.

Meanwhile, Dwi Oktavia, an official at the Jakarta health agency, in a statement said, “There needs to be an awareness and a collective effort, be it from the government or the people, in addressing the rising number of cases," urging people to stay at home and wear a face mask when they must go out. The capital Jakarta on August 30 saw a record daily increase of more than 1,000 cases, which the city government linked to a higher mobility rate during a mid-August independence celebration.

