Indonesia: Police To Launch Probe Into Fire At Attorney General’s Office Building

Police in Indonesia has announced that it will investigate into the massive fire that engulfed attorney general’s office building in Jakarta on August 22, the capital city's police spokesman Yusri Yunus said in a statement. No casualties were reported in the incident. As flames ravaged the six-storey building in South Jakarta, at least 65 fire brigadiers and close to 200 first responders were deployed at the site, and traffic diverted on Jl. Bulungan road, as per reports. Authorities answered the distress call at 7:15 pm local time.

Indonesian police spokesperson, Yunus, said that the national police forensic laboratory will commence an official probe into the fire once the blazes had simmered down. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the attorney general’s office (AGO), Hari Setiyono, declined to comment on the cause of the fire to the high-rise building structure. However, he indicated, that the AGO case files remained undamaged and were immediately shifted to a safety lock at a separate area in the building, local media reports confirmed. The important documents and files were not burnt in the fire and the authorities have secured the data backup, spokesperson for the office of the assistant attorney general for intelligence, and the human resources department was quoted saying in the local media reports.

Office 'non-operative' at the time

The terrifying images and visuals from the fire in the office located on Jl. Sultan Hasanudin Dalam road has raised speculations about its high-profile links on social media. In the distressing visuals that emerged online, the fire response team could be seen dumping water from the cannons on the building, which was non-operative at the time of the incident, as per local media reports. More than 100 personnel were seen participating in bringing the raging flames under control in the images.

