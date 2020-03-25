Germany & France Nationals To Be Evacuated From India Amid 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

With the rise of Coronavirus cases in India, diplomats from Germany and France on Wednesday, are preparing to evacuate their nationals from India, according to ANI. 500 German nationals are reportedly going to be evacuated tonight, while French diplomats are currently in talks with the Indian government to evacuate 2000 tourists via special flights operated by Air France. Previously, Russia, Ukraine, Japan had evacuated its citizens from India. Currently, India has 606 active Coronavirus cases of which 43 are foreign nationals.

France & Germany plan evacuation from India

Germany to evacuate 500 German citizens from India tonight: German Diplomatic Sources #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/WBtiplbFGK — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Europe

Currently, Germany has reported 35,714 cases - including their Chancellor Angela Merkel - and 181 deaths. Meanwhile, France has reported 22,304 cases and 1100 deaths till date due to pandemic Coronavirus. Since the shift of epicenter of the Coronavirus from China to Europe, countries like Italy, Spain, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, and Portugal have issued nation-wide lockdown as worldwide cases touch 445,815 with 19,769 deaths till date. China - where the virus originated from has witnessed the highest number of cases at 81,218 and 3,281 deaths.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 563 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation.

