Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia To Evacuate Over 200 Citizens From Cruise Ship In Japan

Australia has reportedly announced that it will evacuate more than 200 citizens quarantined onboard the coronavirus-stricken cruise liner docked off in the port of Yokohama, South Tokyo. Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australian nationals will depart on chartered planes on February 19 and will be taken to Australia's tropical north, confirmed reports.

Morrison reportedly said, that evacuees that returned to Darwin, Australia, will be required to be quarantined by the Health Officials for another 14 days. He said that the decision has been taken in order to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 via human transmission within the country.

He further added that the Qantas Airways Aircraft that has been assigned to airlift the Australians will also have specified space provided to evacuate the New Zealand citizens that will disembark the Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan. The passengers will then be transferred to New Zealand when they arrive at Darwin, Morrison further explained.

Read China Mulls Postponing Annual Parliament Session Amid Coronavirus Spread

Read Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 1765 In China; Around 2000 New Cases Reported

The Director of Communicable Disease Control with the Western Australian Health Department, Paul Armstrong will reportedly board the Diamond Princess cruise liner to assess the situation on the ship and will report back to the health committee, suggest reports.

Government making arrangements

The federal health minister, Greg Hunt, told the media that the government was making arrangements for the logistics for evacuating the Australians. He further added that only those who test negative for the disease will be repatriated, the rest will be treated for the symptoms in the hospitals in Japan.

Hunt further added that the government was planning a potential operation to fly the Australian citizens back in the country. He said that the national security committee was consulted who advised that there could have been secondary round of infections. So the authorities are working to tackle the situation with Qantas to bring these people without the further spread of the virus on board the flight, confirmed reports.

Read Hong Kong: Armed Gang Robs Toilet Rolls Amid Coronavirus Panic-buying

Read Amid Looming Coronavirus Crisis, WHO Announces New Ebola Vaccine